Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 174,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

