Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 337 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 127.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rogers by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rogers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.93. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $173.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $229.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

