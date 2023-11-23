Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 260 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

