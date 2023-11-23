Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -428.57%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

