Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $7,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

SMPL stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Read Our Latest Report on SMPL

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.