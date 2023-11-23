Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

