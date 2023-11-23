ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,357 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Northwest Natural worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 35,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

