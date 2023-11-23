ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Kadant worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Kadant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108 shares in the company, valued at $23,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KAI

Kadant Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KAI opened at $262.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.19. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $266.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.