ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 41,808 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,808 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Matthews International worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter worth $517,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MATW stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

