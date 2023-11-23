ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Atrion worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atrion by 44.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 24.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of ATRI opened at $295.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $519.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $705.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.25.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATRI

About Atrion

(Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.