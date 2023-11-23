ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 21,969 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,969 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of GATX worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GATX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 51.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,077,000 after purchasing an additional 151,621 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 803.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,306,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at GATX
In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GATX Stock Performance
NYSE GATX opened at $109.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.02.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GATX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.
GATX Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
