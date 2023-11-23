ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

