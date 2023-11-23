ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,299 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Andersons worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $175,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock valued at $949,089. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 0.3 %

ANDE stock opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

