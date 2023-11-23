ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,261 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Franklin Electric worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FELE opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FELE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.