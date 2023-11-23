ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $217.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day moving average of $176.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $221.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,999,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares in the company, valued at $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,945 shares of company stock worth $28,853,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

