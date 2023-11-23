ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Avient worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after acquiring an additional 786,255 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,638,000 after acquiring an additional 735,855 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,279,000 after acquiring an additional 617,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 15.23%.

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

