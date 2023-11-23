ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $540.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

