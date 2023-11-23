ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

