ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Otter Tail worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.5 %

Otter Tail stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.



