ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 669,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 2.97% of First of Long Island at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

FLIC stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,786 shares in the company, valued at $342,032.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile



The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

