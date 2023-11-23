ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,593 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 30.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.79, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

