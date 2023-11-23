ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 231,424 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3,777.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,424 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Getty Realty worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Getty Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 126.76%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.