ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of WD-40 worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC opened at $239.08 on Thursday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $157.52 and a twelve month high of $239.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.06.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

