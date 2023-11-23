ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Materion worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Materion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 66.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $113.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

