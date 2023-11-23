ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WTS opened at $194.96 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.70 and a 1-year high of $199.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

