ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.14 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of The Ensign Group worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $92,475.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,770.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $92,475.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.