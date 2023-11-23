ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,889 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of American States Water worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

