ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Terreno Realty worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $2,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,318,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

TRNO opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

