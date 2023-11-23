ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,461 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Standex International worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Standex International by 4,444.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Standex International by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $463,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,070 shares of company stock worth $882,838 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

Standex International Increases Dividend

SXI opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $168.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

