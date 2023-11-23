ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,967 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,546 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Associated Banc worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

