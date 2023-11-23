ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1,949.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,036 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of United Community Banks worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.9 %

UCBI stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

