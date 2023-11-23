ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SJW Group worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SJW Group stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SJW

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.