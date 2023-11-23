ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,358 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Hillenbrand worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

