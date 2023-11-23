ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,013 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

