ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,509 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 86,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 106,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

