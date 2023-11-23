ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 7,701 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total transaction of $1,538,263.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,713,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,204 shares of company stock worth $8,745,671. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Shares of BR stock opened at $186.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

