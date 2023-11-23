ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $199.68 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.14.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

