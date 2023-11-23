Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

