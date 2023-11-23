Profund Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,610 shares of company stock worth $11,004,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.