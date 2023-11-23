Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TEL opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Get Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.