Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %

McKesson stock opened at $457.45 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $473.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

