Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $319.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.88. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

