Profund Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $328.98 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.20.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.