Profund Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $647,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $242,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

VMC opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.78 and its 200 day moving average is $210.88. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

