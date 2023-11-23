Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 714,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

CNP opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

