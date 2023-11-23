Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

