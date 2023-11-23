Paul Elenio Buys 7,500 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Elenio bought 7,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 277,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,188.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABR opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

