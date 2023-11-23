Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,430,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 727,582 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Open Lending Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $359,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,329,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,298.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,500. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

