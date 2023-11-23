ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 47.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.56 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.