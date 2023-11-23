Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 925.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $403.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

